Qatar and Bahrain also made adjustment to their domestic rates following the Fed rate hike. While Qatar central bank raised its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 per cent, The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) raised its one-week deposit facility is raised from 2.5 per cent to 2.75 per cent, overnight deposit rate from 2.25 per cent to 2.50 per cent, the lending rate from 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent while the one-month deposit rate will remain the same at 3.25 per cent.