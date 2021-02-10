Impact of loan loss recognition under IFRS 9



Under the expected credit loss (ECL) framework, impairment of loans are recognised under three stages.

Under the general approach, an entity must determine whether the financial asset is in one of three stages to determine both the amount of ECL to recognise as well as how interest income should be recognised.

Stage 1 is where credit risk has not increased significantly since initial recognition. For financial assets in stage 1, entities are required to recognise 12-month ECL and recognise interest income on a gross basis – this means that interest will be calculated on the gross carrying amount of the financial asset before adjusting for ECL.

Stage 2 is where credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition. When a financial asset transfers to stage 2 entities are required to recognise lifetime ECL but interest income will continue to be recognised on a gross basis.

Stage 3 is where the financial asset is credit impaired. This is effectively the point at which there has been an incurred loss. For financial assets in stage 3, entities will continue to recognise lifetime ECL but they will now recognise interest income on a net basis. This means that interest income will be calculated based on the gross carrying amount of the financial asset less ECL.

Rating agency Fitch expects asset quality of UAE banks to deteriorate as payment holidays expire and not all borrowers are able to weather the downturn. This is particularly true in real estate, contracting, retail, aviation and hospitality sectors.

The agency expects a spike in Stage 3 loans under the IFRS 9 reporting classification. “Stage 3 loans could rise to 6.5 per cent of gross loans by end-2021 from 4.9 per cent at end-2019, which would be well above levels reached during the last oil price shock in 2014-2016, said Redmond Ramsdale, Head of Middle East Bank Ratings at Fitch.

"In addition, increasing restructuring and extension of support measures until end-H1-21 masks the true increase in Stage 3 loans.”

Stage 2 loans ratios vary across UAE banks and are not yet fully comparable. But some have reached 20 per cent and above, indicating potential for high asset quality pressure.

