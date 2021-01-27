First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC has appointed Hana Al Rostamani as group chief executive officer.
Al Rostamani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer and Head of Personal Banking, will succeed André Sayegh as the new Group Chief Executive Officer.
Al Rostamani has more than 22 years of local and international experience in banking and financial services industry and has served as an independent director in Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (DU) and was Vice-Chairperson of the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Services (EIBFS).
She is currently the Chairperson of FAB Private Bank Suisse (SA).
"FAB has always been an organization that champions diversity and the appointment of our first female Group CEO to lead our company into the future is truly something to value," said Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of FAB.