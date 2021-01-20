Agreement follows the completion of an in-depth due diligence exercise conducted by FAB

FAB Headquarters. Bank Audi sal (Bank Audi) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) have announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition by FAB of 100 per cent of the share capital of Bank Audi sal. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Bank Audi sal (Bank Audi) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) have announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition by FAB of 100 per cent of the share capital of Bank Audi sae, Bank Audi’s subsidiary in Egypt.

This agreement follows the completion of an in-depth due diligence exercise conducted by FAB on Bank Audi sae (Egypt) after obtaining the preliminary approval of the Central Bank of Egypt.

The transaction is expected to be completed within the next few months, following the satisfaction of customary conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals in the UAE and Egypt.

“FAB has a long history in Egypt, having opened its first branch in the country more than 45 years ago. FAB’s first international acquisition accelerates the Group’s expansion in a high potential market, with the addition of Bank Audi (Egypt)’s operations offering the scale, expertise and financial strength to support our growth journey and sustainable returns,” said André Sayegh, Group Chief Executive Officer, FAB.

Size and scale

This acquisition will significantly increase the size and scale of FAB’s operations in Egypt, making it one of the country’s largest foreign banks by assets with pro-forma total assets of more than EGP 120 billion (USD 8.1 billion). The proceeds of the sale will contribute to the enhancement of Bank Audi Group’s capitalisation and financial resilience.

“FAB is committed to supporting customers in Egypt across a full range of retail and corporate banking needs, as well as serving as a bridge for trade and investment flows across the MENA region and beyond,” said Sayegh.

As at end-September 2020, Bank Audi sae (Egypt) had total assets of EGP 83.2 billion ($5.3 billion) and shareholders’ equity of EGP 7.6 billion. Its established Retail and Corporate Banking propositions, and network of 53 branches, complement FAB’s well-established operations in Egypt of 17 branches and a presence dating back to 1975.

Best outcome for all

“This transaction represents the best outcome for all our constituencies, in particular our customers and our employees in Egypt based upon the challenges we have been facing in Lebanon for the past 16 months,” said Samir Hanna, Chairman and Group CEO of Bank Audi.

First Abu Dhabi Bank and UBS AG (London Branch) acted as financial advisers, while Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy acted as legal advisers to FAB on the transaction.