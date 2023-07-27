Dubai: For one of the UAE’s biggest banks, Emirates NBD, it’s ‘record’ territory at the half-year mark, with profits hitting Dh12.3 billion from Dh21.3 billion in income generated. Both numbers are a record for the Dubai-headquartered bank, helped by ‘improved’ loan and deposits as well as the prevailing higher interest rates.
In the second quarter alone, the bank had income of Dh10.8 billion and a profit of Dh6.2 billion.
“The exceptional profitability reflects higher margins, growing non-funded income and a lower cost of risk on significant recoveries,” it said.
“Emirates NBD’s market-leading deposit franchise added Dh53 billion of deposits including Dh37 billion of low-cost CASA (current and savings accounts).”
What brought on the record numbers?
Net interest margin grew a substantial 110 basis points to 3.96 per cent, while loans - despite concerns about successive rate hikes - grew quite substantially by 5 per cent. That translated into ‘record’ retail and corporate lending ‘across the region’.
Down on impairments
Where Emirates NBD also scored was in bringing down the impairment allowances by an impressive 50 per cent y-o-y on higher credit quality, ‘reflecting the Group’s prudent approach to credit provisions’
All of which then translated into a balance-sheet that shot past Dh800 billion for the first time.
“Emirates NBD’s profit hit a record high of Dh12.3 billion for the first-half reflecting the Group’s growing regional presence and visionary investment in technology and AI, which is driving new product delivery and propelling growth,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director.
The mention about tech investments is telling, which includes a ‘refresh’ for its digital banking entity Liv. Another win was the ‘Emirates NBD Pay’, its merchant acquiring service, that collected more than Dh1 billion in the first 100 days.
“All business units generated a substantial increase in income, helping Emirates NBD deliver its strongest ever half-year for both income and profit,” said Patrick Sullivan, Group CFO.
“The Group’s success in growing an inexpensive and diversified funding base has positioned the bank to continue benefiting from higher interest rates.”