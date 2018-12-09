Analysts said GCC banks in general have adapted their cost base to the slowing economic environment, maintaining strong efficiency. With interest rates expected to rise in line with US monetary policy tightening, as GCC currencies are pegged to the US dollar. According to Moody’s, higher interest rates will be broadly supportive of banks’ net interest margins, particularly in regions where low-cost demand deposits are high and loan re-pricing undertaken in previous quarters will ease pressure on margins as the benefits start to outweigh the higher cost of deposits and other funding.