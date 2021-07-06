Dubai: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has introduced new Intellectual Property (IP) Regulations with effect from July 5. This will "enhance and augment" the UAE’s existing intellectual property laws by working with the federal regime and DIFC legal framework, common law principles and the certainty provided by binding legal precedent created by the DIFC Courts.
Regulations provide clarity on the powers and functions of the Commissioner of Intellectual Property (the Commissioner). They also outline the process for filing intellectual property infringement complaints, inspections and investigations in connection with violations of the IP Law. The new IP Regulations cover issuing of directions by the Commissioner, along with the particulars that must be contained in such directions.
The regulations establish a Register of Experts that the Commissioner may appoint to assist in the investigation of a complaint. They also enable the Commissioner to cooperate with federal and local authorities for the protection of IP rights across each of their respective jurisdictions.