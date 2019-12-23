Jeddah Islamic Port in Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: File

DUBAI: DP World has been awarded a 30-year build-operate-transfer, BOT, concession by the Saudi Ports Authority, Mawani, for the management and development of the Jeddah South Container Terminal at the multi-purpose Jeddah Islamic Port.

Under the agreement, DP World will invest up to US$500 million to improve and modernise the Jeddah Islamic Port, including major infrastructure development to enable the Port to serve the ultra-large container carriers, ULCC’s, which are considered the world’s largest mega containerships.

Established in 1976, the Jeddah Islamic Port is on the Red Sea and the largest port in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with annual volumes of over six million TEU’s. The Port currently handles approximately 60 per cent of the country’s sea-imports and is a strategic hub that connects East-West cargo.

DP World has operated the South Container Terminal on a lease agreement for more than 20 years.

As the main trade destination for Saudi Arabia and one of the Kingdom’s major port privatisation projects, the new terminal will also have an upgraded capacity of 3.6mn TEU up from 2.4mn TEU, to meet the expected growth demands of the future, and will provide 1,400 jobs.