DUBAI:

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) said on Monday it has received regulatory nods to acquire 100 per cent in Noor Bank, through which its assets would reach Dh275 billion.

With the planned acquisition, DIB said it would consolidate its position as the one of the largest Islamic banks in the world with combined assets of nearly Dh275 billion.

“This scale will provide greater efficiencies and reduce our operational costs. However, we recognise the importance of maintaining strong governance and will be working tirelessly to embed robust compliance across the group to ensure that our customers, business partners and regulators enjoy the utmost confidence in the new combined operation,” Dr Adnan Chilwan, GCEO, Dubai Islamic Bank said.

The date and agenda for the General Meeting including the terms and details pertaining to the acquisition will be announced after the same has been approved by competent regulatory authorities.