Dubai Islamic Bank Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC has hired HSBC Holdings Plc to advise on its possible acquisition of smaller rival Noor Bank PJSC, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Noor Bank is working with Barclays Plc on the deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. An acquisition would create a lender with Dh278 billion ($76 billion) in assets.

Dubai Islamic Bank can see “a lot of synergies with an acquisition of Noor,” Chief Executive Officer Adnan Chilwan said last month amid reports that the companies had held initial talks.

The Middle East’s financial services industry is witnessing a wave of consolidation as banks seek ways to improve competitiveness and boost capital amid slowing economic growth. Abu Dhabi has merged three of its banks after combining two of its biggest lenders in 2017. Banks in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain are also holding merger talks.

Dubai Islamic Bank and Noor Bank declined to comment, while HSBC and Barclays didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.