King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A combination of liquidity easing and prudent use of accumulated surpluses have helped GCC countries to fund large budget shortfalls, notably in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE, without building pressures on their currencies or on local rates. Image Credit: REUTERS

Dubai: Middle East economies, especially the oil exporting GCC countries are seeing early signs of recovey from the twin shocks from oil price and COVID-19 pandemic in the firt half of 2020, but will need for fiscal support to sustain the recovery into 2021, according to to MUFG.

Ehsan Khoman

“Policymakers in the Middle East and North Africa are well aware that they will have to do more and fiscal stimulus will keep playing a significant role in the recovery,” said Ehsan Khoman, Head of MENA Research and Strategy at MUFG.

More fiscal stimulus

Policy response to the twin shocks has been a Mix of fiscal stimulus and consolidation while the weightage has been more on spurring economic activity against fiscal prudence. n balance, stance has been pro-cyclical on fiscal policy.

“In a region where unemployment and debt are expected to be materially higher over the next two years, fiscal policy for the labour market will need to become more flexible and targeted towards lower-income households which have borne the brunt of the job losses” said Khoman.

While reskilling workers who will have to seek new jobs to replace those jobs that will disappear will be a key element of the strateby Khoman said that “higher infrastructure spending will also likely form a major part of the fiscal support in the medium-term.”

Liquidity support

The initial policy response across the region was led by central banks, focusing on liquidity in the financial system alongside direct corporate support, minimising the economic fallout. To facilitate financing, the UAE launched a $70 billion Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS), which paired with the $26 billion stimulus provided by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA). These initiatives led to a rise in lending growth, suggesting that the authorities’ efforts to offset the economic fallout of the virus shocks are bearing fruit.

Anemic growth trajectory

MUFG do not expect to see a ‘V’ shaped recovery. By the end of 2021, Khoman expect the region will have a level of activity that is well below its pre-pandemic growth trajectory and, in many cases, will still record activity below its 2019 level, with deep recessions expected in 2020 across almost all MENA regional economies. The overall real GDP growth in MENA region is expected to contract in 2020 by -5.6 per cent from +0.2 per cnet in 2019. In the GCC, the real GDP growth is expected to fall by -3.9 per cent in 2020 from +0.6 per cent in 2019.

Growth in some of the sectors impacted by ockdowns and social distancing measures are likely to experince slower recovery. While regional governments are cautiously re-opening their economies, until the pandemic is contained globally, there are certain sectors of the economy that will be slow to recover, such as travel and tourism.

GCC to recover faster

MUFG expects as the domestic economies normalise, growth should gradually recover, bolstered by a pick-up in oil output as OPEC+ production restrictions ease.

“MENA oil exporters have proven effective in using their large accumulation of wealth in recent decades to offset the impact of lower oil receipts, drawing down savings, and leveraging their balance sheet to retain access to international credit markets,” said Khoman.