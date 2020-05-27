The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will gradually re-open business starting Wednesday, the financial free zone said in an email send to the DIFC community. Image Credit:

“In line with the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, concerning the gradual re-opening of business activities in Dubai, DIFC is pleased to confirm the partial re-opening of the following activities/sectors in the Centre from the fourth day of Eid Al Fitr (Wednesday, 27 May), the DFSA,” the DIFC email said.

Offices

All offices are allowed to resume to normal operations and working hours. All offices are allowed increase capacity level of staffing to 50 per cent.

Retail outlets

All retail outlets are allowed to operate with an occupancy ceiling of 70 per cent. Indoor gyms, fitness centers and entertainment centres to operate at 50 per cent ceiling capacity. However, the DIFC sasi n0 showers, spa, saunas, massages, events or gatherings will be permitted.

All food & beverage outlets are allowed to operate at their own capacity while maintaining hygiene, sanitization, and social distancing. Regardless of the capacity, they should all maintain placing tables 2 meters apart for all customers or set up separators/screens between tables.

While all salons and barber shops are allowed to operate with an occupancy ceiling of 50 per cent for all services, it excludes spa, sauna, bath, or massages and no home service permitted, and all preventive and health measures should be strictly observed.All retail outlets at Marble Walk, Gate District, and Gate Village can open from 6 AM to 10 PM.

Food & beverage outlets

Gate Avenue outlets

All Gate Avenue retai and food & beverage outlets will be open starting from 1 June 2020 and must abide by the guidelines.

Health protocols

All entities operating from the DIFC will be required to abide by the public health procedures including all previously announced protocols, precaution measures, and guidelines to be maintained. All visitors, tenants, and employees are mandated to wear face masks at all times upon entering and inside DIFC buildings. Non-compliance will lead to denial of entry into DIFC premises. All visitors, tenants and employees will undergo temperature screenings and checks at the entrance (parking entry, podium reception, and at the main entrance of DIFC).Normal operations and working hours must be aligned to federal directives on national sterilization programme hours.