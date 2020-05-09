The Government of India has announced a much needed relief to non-resident Indians (NRIs) allowing them to keep out the period of their forced stay in the country following COVID-19 outbreak in determining their tax residency status. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: The Government of India has announced a much needed relief to non-resident Indians (NRIs) allowing them to keep out the period of their forced stay in the country following COVID-19 outbreak in determining their tax residency status.

A large number of Indians who travelled prior to the lockdown was imposed in the country are stuck there. The government imposed a lockdown on March 24 and is yet to open up travel, including international flights.

CBDT circullar

“Considering various representations from people who had to prolong their stay in India due to the lockdown and suspension of international flights, expressing concern that they will be required to file tax returns as Indian residents, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today (on Friday) allowed discounting of prolonged stay period in India for the purpose of determining residency status,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a release.

While the relief has been provided in the case of 2019-20, a follow-up circular will be issued for 2020-21 once international flights resume.

“… it is not yet clear as to when international flight operations would resume, a circular excluding the period of stay of these individuals up to the date of normalisation of international flight operations, for determination of the residential status for the financial year 2020-21 shall be issued after the flight are resumed,” it said.

The circular from the CBDT has come as a huge relief to non-resident Indians who were forced to stay in India and was automatically becoming residents for tax purposes because of the longer stay in the country. CBDT’s clarification makes it clear that NRIs can count out their forced stay in India while considering the tax residency. - Jain Dixit, Managing Director, The Tax Experts DMCC

The circular said an individual who came to India on a visit before March 22, 2020, and had been unable to leave India on or before March 31, 2020, his period of stay in India from March 22 to March 31 would not be taken into account. Also, in cases where a person has been quarantined in India on account of Covid-19 on or after March 1 and has departed on an evacuation flight on or before March 31 or has been unable to leave India on or before March 31, his period of stay from the beginning of his quarantine to his date of departure would not be taken into account.

“The circular from the CBDT has come as a huge relief to non-resident Indians who were forced to stay in India and was automatically becoming residents for tax purposes because of the longer stay in the country. CBDT’s clarification makes it clear that NRIs can count out their forced stay in India while considering the tax residency,” said Jain Dixit, Managing Director, The Tax Experts DMCC.

Tax residency rules

Any individual staying in India for a minimum of 182 days in any financial year qualifies to be “resident” in India for that year. A person who stays in India for a minimum of 60 days in a financial year may also qualify as a “resident” for tax purposes if his aggregate stay in India in the immediately preceding four financial years exceeds 365 days.