Abu Dhabi: UAE nationals can eye more job opportunities across various banking and insurance specialisations, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) said, as it attends the Tawdheef exhibition in an effort to meet the financial sector’s Emiratisation objectives.
The CBUAE will participate in the 17th annual Tawdheef exhibition during November 13-15, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Through its participation, the CBUAE will provide UAE nationals with job opportunities across various financial sector specialisations.
The exhibition will highlight CBUAE’s work culture and attractive environment and provide opportunities for the development of UAE nationals’ skills and careers.
The CBUAE will leverage the platform to educate attendants of its regulatory and supervisory role and financial inclusion efforts. The CBUAE Youth Council will also showcase its initiatives to enhance the role of the youth in the financial sector.
At the financial sector level, the CBUAE seeks to advance its Emiratisation efforts through the employment and education of UAE national graduates.
A prime example of these efforts is the “Ethraa”programme launched by the CBUAE with the aim of employing and training 9,375 UAE nationals between 2026-2027 and reach an Emiratisation rate of 45 per cent in the banking sector and 30 per cent in other sectors such as insurance, exchange and finance.
Ehab Alameri, Chief Human Resources Officer at CBUAE, said, “We are pleased to continue our participation in Tawdheef exhibition and leverage its platform to connect with ambitious UAE nationals who seek to contribute to shaping the UAE’s financial sector, in support of our leadership’s Emiratisation goals. As part of its strategic priorities, the CBUAE remains committed to training and employing UAE national graduates in the financial sector and attracting skilled professionals across various specialisations to contribute to its performance and development.”