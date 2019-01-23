■ Total assets increased by 5.2 per cent to Dh74.1 billion from Dh70.4 billion at year-end 2017.

■ Loans and advances grew 7.8 per cent to Dh50.9 billion.

■ Customer deposits increased 9.8 per cent to Dh53.2 billion from Dh48.4 billion in 2017.

■ Cost-to-income ratio rose to 31.5 per cent compared to 34.1 per cent in 2017.

■ Low cost current and savings accounts constituted 38.9 per cent of the total deposit base, while financing-to-deposits ratio comprised 95.8 per cent.