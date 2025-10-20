Burj Khalifa lights up with HSBC Premier

The Burj Khalifa light show, A Life in Moments, depicted this journey as a woman moves from one key moment in her life to the next, with HSBC Premier present in every phase to support her. Be it personal achievements, family milestones, global adventures or future aspirations, HSBC Premier offers opportunities covering important aspects of life – from Wealth and Health to Travel and International banking – to elevate her experiences. Sophisticated motion graphics and dynamic light transitions, choreographed to an emotive background score, created an immersive, elevated experience that embodies HSBC Premier.

And HSBC Premier offers just that: opportunities to live life to the fullest. It goes above and beyond a banking product to serve as an essential tool for you to make the most of every moment.

Last week on Friday, October 17, Burj Khalifa lit up in red to announce the arrival of the enhanced version of HSBC Premier. More than one million LEDs illuminated the world’s tallest building to convey the message that Everything’s premier when life is truly lived.

Aspects that count

The focus on these four aspects reflects the growing demand among clients for services that support their overall needs and wants.

With Wealth, HSBC Premier offers an easy and secure way to grow wealth through digital platforms such as HSBC WorldTrader and HSBC Future Planner.

HSBC WorldTrader provides access to 30 markets and 80 exchanges to trade equities, bonds and ETFs, allowing you to exploit changing market conditions and diversify your portfolios with ease.

HSBC Future Planner doesn’t leave wealth to chance. With your financial profile updated and available in this personal wealth illustration tool regardless of location, you can make informed decisions and act on opportunities in real time. Thanks to tailored financial advice from HSBC specialists, you can understand the impact of different products on your future and set financial goals accordingly.

In this enhanced version of HSBC Premier, Health is front and centre. It provides a comprehensive range of healthcare benefits across medical, dental and eye care including critical illness protection products. That’s not all. You can also get discounts at CRANK Fitness Studio, free eye tests at Al Jaber Optics and a selection of wellness benefits, including savings on Talise Spa packages.

Apart from lifestyle benefits such as lounge access, hotel and dining discounts, luxury offers and complimentary insurance, HSBC Premier’s Travel makes it easy to spend like a local wherever you are. Through a Global Money Account, you can hold, convert and send money in multiple currencies with no foreign currency processing fees. You can also enjoy international visa support and discounts with The Visa Guy.

For those who live, work or invest across borders, HSBC Premier’s International banking is a boon that bestows Premier privileges wherever you go. You can even get expert help with buying property abroad including initial research, international mortgage, tax advice and property management services, as well as children’s education with Premier's global network of education partners.

This is in addition to the ability to view all worldwide HSBC accounts in one place with Global View, and seamlessly and instantly move money between all your international accounts without any HSBC fees using Global Transfers. You can also make international transfers to more than 200 countries and regions in 60 currencies, without any fees through the HSBC UAE app.

By covering four important aspects of life – Wealth, Health, Travel, and International banking – HSBC Premier brings together everything you need to grow your wealth, protect your family’s future and embrace global opportunities.

For more information, visit www.hsbc.ae/premier