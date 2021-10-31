Dubai: Ajman Bank has reported a net profit of Dh90.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 up 61 per cent compared to a profit of Dh55.9 million for the same period last year.
This positive trend was also reflected in the increase in the bank’s net operating income of Dh477 million for Q3 of 2021 achieving an increase of 12 per cent compared to Q3 2020’s net operating income of Dh424 million during the same period.
“In the third quarter of 2021, at Ajman Bank we have again demonstrated the operating strength of our business with a strong performance. Our revenues have proven to be resilient, with the continuation of consumer and corporate confidence rising across our businesses,” said Mohamed Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, Ajman Bank.
“We expect the trend to continue over the coming months. While maintaining a strong balance sheet, we are proud of our achievements including numerous industry recognitions with key milestones.”
As of September 30, 2021, the total assets amounted to Dh21.5 billion compared to Dh21.5 billion at yearend 2020.
The bank’s capital is Dh2.1 billion, and the total shareholder’s equity is Dh2.6 billion.