Dubai: Abu Dhabi based Al Hail Holding has completed the buy of Allied Investment Partners, which will now launch new products into the market this quarter itself.
Launched in 2017, AIP provides advisory and management services in asset management, alternative investments, corporate finance and investment banking. “With the completion of this transaction, AIP has now become a fully local financial services firm, and aims to be the one-stop shop for clients,” said Iyad Abu Hweij, Managing Director of AIP.
“We are in the final stages of the development of a new set of products which will be launched during this quarter. These products will enable AIP to further address market demand for safe, liquid, and unique investments across different asset classes.”
A new board of directors has also come in at AIP.