Dubai: Bahrain fund manager nvestcorp has taken a stake in India’s V-Ensure Pharma Technologies, in a deal valued at $17.5 million. The funding round was led by Investcorp along with the private investment firm Tanas Capital. This is the Gulf company’s third healthcare investment in India and first in pharmaceutical.
Founded in 2010, V-Ensure is a leading developer of specialty formulations focused on complex generics. It does so for “regulated markets without infringing on any existing patents”. The firm also specializes in developing strategies to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of these molecules by managing all the necessary processes and documentation required by the regulator on an end-to-end basis.
This investment will fund V-Ensure’s pursuit of growth opportunities across North America, Europe and other markets for its products. V-Ensure has developed solid oral, liquid oral and injectable products for more than 45 clients in Europe, North America, China, Australia and Brazil.
Gaurav Sharma, Head of Private Equity, Investcorp India, said, “As our first pharmaceutical deal in India, we are confident that healthcare globally will continue to be center stage for the future. V-Ensure is a renowned name among India-based pharmaceutical research organizations.
“Investcorp’s global presence will potentially help V-Ensure as they look to establish their presence directly in the US market.” (Investcorp has been active in the mid-market private equity space in India since 2019, investing across the healthcare, businesses services, financial services, consumer and retail, and technology sectors.)
Over the last 10 years, V-Ensure has maintained its position as a ‘Contract Research Organization’. A team of 150 scientists plus head pharmaceutical development programmes for major pharmaceutical markets.
Satyanarayana Vemula, CEO of V-Ensure added “With the backing of Investcorp’s experienced team and global network, we believe that we will be well positioned to significantly accelerate our growth.”