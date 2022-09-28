Axiom Mark is a well-established, client-centric, result-oriented, strongly rooted business set-up organisation that has been in the market for over a decade with an appreciative clientele in different countries including African, American, Asian, European and GCC regions. We have contributed in setting up more than 5,000 successful businesses in the UAE, which acts as a driving force in fundamentally contributing to the diversely productive growth of the UAE economy which is the strategic hub for many infant, small, medium and large scale businesses.
We, at Axiom Mark, recognise the true value of our client’s ideas by enabling them to focus on their business and brand, facilitating to create a competitive advantage for them in the fierce and dynamic business environment. Being a listed agent with various free zone authorities, a registered agent for offshore incorporations and for working closely with the Department of Economic Development (DED), enhance our credibility in the fast-paced market where we are in a position to offer limitless opportunities to entrepreneurs through our all-inclusive services of business set-up — right from initial discussion to final company formation sealed with cost-effective and time-efficient services. Along with the expertise of company formation, Axiom Mark spreads its horizon to matters of acquisition, registration, protection, enforcement and commercial exploitation of Intellectual Property (IP) rights. Additionally, we are equipped with in-house certified sworn legal translators who provide accurate, well-written translations as per government regulations.
Axiom Mark gives 360-degree comprehensive solutions to its clients, marked by superior service quality and consistency, encouraging them to build business empires with the driving force of innovation. As a pragmatic business organisation with an eye on execution, we help you implement your dream of setting up a licence in the UAE with ease. With our unparalleled price, innovative thinking and collaborative approach, we create practical, effective business set-up solutions that meet and exceed your business needs. To know more, log on to www.axiom-mark.com or feel free to reach us on 04 370 5787.