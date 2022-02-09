Dubai: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will add two new Jordanian destinations to its list of Middle East routes.
A flight to Amman will operate two times a week on Tuesday and Saturday. Flights to Aqaba will operate two times a week on Sunday and Thursday. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app (also available in Arabic), with fares starting as low as Dh70.
“We are all very excited to be adding Jordan to our network and look forward to offering our customers the opportunity to experience such an incredible and culturally rich destination,” said Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. “We will continue to add to our flight schedule as travel restrictions begin to ease across the world – we’re looking forward to welcoming you on board soon”
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which provides ultra-low fare travel options, has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft.
UAE’s newest airline operated more than 1,080 flights since its launch in January 2021, with 506 flights taking place in the fourth quarter of the year. During its first operational year, the carrier launched more than 34 destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bahrain, Belgrade (Serbia), and Tel Aviv (Israel).
Apart from serving Europe and the Gulf region, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has plans to launch flights to India as well. A recent order placed by Indigo Partners – Wizz Air’s parent firm – includes longer range Airbus A321XLR aircraft and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is counting on adding some of those to the fleet