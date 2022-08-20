Dubai: Budget carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi postponed the resumption of flights between Abu Dhabi and Moscow until further notice, the airline said on Friday. It had citing industry supply chain limitations.
"Passengers with reservations on these flights will be contacted via email and presented their options to obtain refunds in the original method of payment or 120 per cent of the ticket fare in WIZZ credit," the airline said in a statement.
The airline earlier this month announced Wizz Air Abu Dhabi would resume flights between the two cities in October.
It was not immediately clear what limitations Wizz Air was referring to in its statement that the route’s re-launch had been put on hold. Wizz Air had suspended all fights to and from Russia on February 27 after Russia attacked Ukraine. European carriers have ceased operating flights to Russia while Russian airlines are banned from European Union airspace as part of Western sanctions on Moscow.