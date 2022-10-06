Abu Dhabi: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering a 15 per cent discount on select flights to and from Abu Dhabi until December 14 for bookings made between October 6 and 7, it said on Thursday.
The airline has recently ramped up operations by adding additional frequencies to some destinations. Flights to Alexandria will operate five times a week from October. Starting November, flights to Kutaisi will operate five times a week and flights to Yerevan will operate four times a week. December onwards, flights to the Maldives will operate daily, while flights to Belgrade and Sarajevo will operate five times a week from January.
Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We welcome our sixth aircraft with an exciting 15 per cent flash sale on our ultra-low fares. The ever-expanding Wizz Air network provides incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences with safe and efficient travel awaiting all our customers.”
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia), among others.
The airline has a young fleet comprising Airbus A321neo aircraft.