Dubai: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched services to Santorini, Greece and Salalah in Oman. The budget airline is also offering a straight 20 per cent discount on select flights from Abu Dhabi until the end of September for bookings made today (March 8) and tomorrow.
The promotion applies to flights between the UAE and other recently launched routes, including Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Salalah (Oman), Yerevan (Armenia), Santorini (Greece) and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). “We welcome the further easing of travel restrictions around the world and our exciting new seasonal routes allow travellers to plan their summer,” said Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.
Starting from March 17, Wizz Air will increase capacity on routes to Tel Aviv, Israel, with five flights per week from Abu Dhabi. Flights will operate on Tuesday and Sunday. Flights to Manama, Bahrain and Muscat, Oman have changed to a ‘more convenient’ schedule.