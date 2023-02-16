Low-cost carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has commenced operations to Medina, Saudi Arabia, at a launch fare starting Dh219.
With the new daily flights, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi hopes to strengthen regional connectivity between UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Johan Eidhagen, Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We are committed to strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with unique travel experiences awaiting adventurous travellers across our ever-expanding network. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our modern, young, and sustainable aircraft soon.”