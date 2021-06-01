Dubai: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, UAE’s newest airline, is offering 30-day and 90-day UAE tourist visas at a discounted price to passengers from Egypt, Georgia, Armenia, and Israel.
Wizz Air, which has collaborated with Airline Web Services to roll out the initiative, said the move will ease the tourist visa application process for passengers travelling from countries for whom visa on arrival is not available.
A 30-day single entry tourist visa will cost Israeli travelers around Dh372. In the meantime, passengers from Egypt, Georgia, and Armenia will have to shell out Dh354.
For Israeli travelers, a 90-day single entry tourist will cost Dh892, while the rate is fixed at Dh874 for passengers flying in from Egypt, Georgia, and Armenia.
Opening up
The announcement comes as Abu Dhabi readies to remove quarantine on international arrivals from July 1. Abu Dhabi currently requires travelers to quarantine for 10 days unless they are from a 'green-list' country.
Wizz Air customers will be able to apply for the visa and pay directly on the website.