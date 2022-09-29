Abu Dhabi: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, launched its latest routes to Turkey’s capital, and the second most populous city in the country, Ankara. The budget airline is a joint venture between Hungary’s Wizz Air and Abu Dhabi’s ADQ.
The airline now flies to more than 36 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi, since launching in January 2021. The flight to Ankara will commence on 19 January, 2023 and will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Bookings are open, with fares starting from Dh149, the airline representatives said in a statement.
This month, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed an agreement with Capital Express for Rapid Intercity to offer shuttle services from Dubai to Abu Dhabi for Wizz Air passengers. The service will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport with Dubai’s Ibn Battuta Bus Station on an Express Bus Route. The bus fare will be included in the ticket fare.
Speaking about the new Turkey route, Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We look forward to expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations even further by adding Ankara to our ever-growing network. The new route will be operated by our fifth state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft which has been added to our fleet."
"Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to play a pivotal role in contributing to the growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism sector and connecting its capital with many marvellous destinations. This falls in line with our expansion plans and our commitment to providing the travel market with affordable options for travellers to explore an eclectic mix of new destinations. We are looking forward to welcoming you onboard our young and sustainable fleet soon.”
The airline also has plans for India routes, but the date for these has not been fixed, Owain Jones, Development Officer at Wizz Air told Gulf News in July.
Next month, Wizz Air will start their service to Maldives and Kuwait, tickets for which were available for bookings starting in July, when the announcement was made. There will be four weekly flights to Male. Flights to Kuwait will operate daily from Abu Dhabi.