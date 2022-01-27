Dubai: Antony Price, a former Air Arabia executive, has been appointed as the CEO of the Sharjah-based carrier’s Armenian venture – ‘Fly Arna’.
The joint venture between Air Arabia and Armenia’s sovereign wealth fund, plans to launch flights from late May and will serve destinations in Central Asia, Russia and the Middle East. “Very excited and honoured to be appointed as CEO of Fly Arna, Armenia’s new national airline,” said Price in a Linkedin post.
Prior to this appointment, Price was the head of flight supply strategy at Agoda, a Singaporean online travel agency. Before taking up that role, the aviation veteran was Air Arabia’s regional general manager in Europe where he was responsible for growing the budget airline’s revenue and brand awareness in the continent.
Price, who started his career as a business analyst with British Airways, worked at Air New Zealand for the longest time and held several important positions. Air Arabia, known for offering the lowest fares to destinations in India and the Middle East, will follow a similar strategy in its new venture as well.
“Our aim is of course to stimulate the market to bring more people to and from Armenia and to grow the size of the business overall,” said Air Arabia CEO Adel Al Ali, during a media briefing earlier this month. “Our prices have always been competitive and that will continue to be the business model."