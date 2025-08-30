GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Video: Severe turbulence injures two on SkyWest flight; plane diverted to Austin

Flight from Aspen to Houston dropped 4,000 feet in 44 seconds before emergency landing

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
United Express flight diverts to Austin after severe turbulence; 2 passengers hospitalised
United Express flight diverts to Austin after severe turbulence; 2 passengers hospitalised

Two passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a United Express flight operated by SkyWest Airlines hit severe turbulence and was forced to divert to Austin, Texas, on Thursday evening, CNN reported.

Flight from Aspen to Houston

SkyWest flight 5971, operating as United Express, was en route from Aspen, Colorado, to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport with 39 passengers and four crew members on board when the turbulence struck.

Air traffic control audio captured by LiveATC.net recorded a pilot requesting urgent medical support: “We’re going to need a stretcher, and there is bleeding as well. SkyWest 5971.”

Rapid altitude loss

According to flight-tracking site FlightRadar24, the Embraer E175 aircraft suddenly plunged about 4,000 feet in under a minute, roughly 90 minutes into its journey near Fort Worth. ADS-B data showed a maximum vertical rate of -11,456 feet per minute at one point, before the plane stabilised and began a rapid descent toward Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The aircraft declared a general emergency by squawking 7700 before landing safely in Austin.

Passengers evaluated

Emergency medical crews assessed all 39 passengers and four crew upon landing. Two adults were transported to hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” but no life-threatening injuries were reported, Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed.

Airline statement

“Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all onboard and we are working with our partner United to assist customers,” SkyWest said in a statement.

Turbulence on the rise

Aviation experts note that turbulence is among the most unpredictable hazards for pilots, often caused by storms or airflow disruptions over mountains. Studies suggest turbulence is becoming more frequent and intense as global temperatures rise.

Related Topics:
Aviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A Thai national passenger went into labour en route Mumbai.

Baby born mid-flight on Air India Express

2m read
Doha bound Air India Express flight diverted mid-air

Doha bound Air India Express flight diverted mid-air

1m read
Air India crash report left critical safety questions unanswered

Bomb threat, tech issues, no plane: Air India's woes

3m read
More than 80 Air India flights were cancelled in the week following a recent crash, including those attributed to both technical and non-technical issues.

Air India Express cancels 2 flights to UAE from Kerala

2m read