Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) is at the “midway” point of the northern runway rehabilitation programme, said Dubai Airports.
“The 45-day project is tracking well, thanks to the support and coordination of @dubaiairports and the wider aviation community and the 3,000+ people who have been working around the clock to complete the project before we return to dual-runway operations on June 22,” said Dubai Airports in a social media post.
To minimise disruptions, more than 1,000 flights per week were scheduled to arrive and depart from Dubai World Central (DWC) during the 45-day period. Dubai-based carrier flydubai and Air India Express are among the airlines that have shifted some of their flights to Al Maktoum airport.
“As we saw in 2019, runway enhancement programmes continue to support the long-term vision for Dubai as it reinforces its position as one of the world’s leading aviation hubs. We look forward to the completion of the northern runway refurbishment programme and the efficiencies it will bring to our home at DXB,” said flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith, in a statement in March.
DXB’s northern runway was last fully resurfaced back in 2014 and a major upgrade was scheduled for 2024. However, with lower aircraft movements due to the ongoing recovery from the pandemic, the quieter time provided an ideal opportunity to carry out the rehabilitation works with minimum impact on DXB’s operations and growth, the airport operator said.