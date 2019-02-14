Dubai: Emirates Airline has reached an agreement with Airbus for the purchase of 70 more planes worth over $21 billion, as well as for the outstanding delivery of A380s.
The Dubai-based carrier announced the purchase deal, pegged at $21.4 billion at list prices, on Thursday. It includes 40 A330-900 aircraft and 30 A350-900 aircraft, which will be delivered to Emirates starting from 2021 and 2024 respectively.
Airbus and Emirates have also reached an agreement on outstanding A380 deliveries. The airline will receive 14 more A380s from 2019 until the end of 2021, taking its total A380 order book to 123 units, not 178, as previously announced.
The agreement was signed amid reports that Airbus is ending the production of A380s after speculations that Emirates would cut its order of double-decker planes. The UAE airline is a lead customer of Airbus' iconic aircraft, which is capable of packing more than 800 passengers.
“After many months of discussions, we have come to an agreement with Airbus and Rolls-Royce,” Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said.
In January last year, Emirates announced it would order 36 more Airbus A380s.
“Emirates has been a staunch supporter of the A380 since its very inception. While we are disappointed to have to give up our order, and sad that the programme could not be sustained, we accept that this is the reality of the situation,” he added.
“For us, the A380 is a wonderful aircraft loved by our customers and our crew. It is a differentiator for Emirates. We have shown how people can truly fly better on the A380, and Emirates has set the standards for that by introducing customer experiences that are unique to the A380 like our Shower Spas and Onboard Lounge.”
The airline said it will use the A330neos to serve its regional destinations, as well as smaller airports, thereby opening up new routes and connectivity for its global network.
“The A350s will supplement Emirates’ long-haul operations, providing the carrier with added flexibility in terms of capacity deployment on 8 to 12 hour missions from its Dubai hub,” the airline said in a statement.