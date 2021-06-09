Transit flights heading to these countries are not include in the ban

The General Authority of Civil Aviation called upon all travelers affected by the decision to contact the relevant airlines to reschedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without delay.

Dubai: UAE has announced the suspension of inbound flights from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, as of Friday, June 11, 2021.

Transit flights coming to the UAE from other destinations and heading to these countries are excluded from the decision confirmed National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA)

The move includes extending the suspension of entry for travelers who were in these three countries in the 14-day period prior to arrival in the UAE.

Flights between the three countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to Zambia and Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda and the transfer of exempted groups from these countries to the UAE who have applied for exemption.

Who are exempted?

The list of exempted passengers includes UAE citizens and their first degree relatives, those on diplomatic missions accredited by the UAE and the three countries (including administrators working in embassies), official delegations and businessmen with prior approval, golden and sliver residence holders, and essential job holders (according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

Crews of foreign shipment and transit aircraft will be subject to precautionary measures that include a 10-day quarantine and PCR testing at the airport and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country.

The required PCR testing period prior to travel has been reduced from 72 to 48 hours, and all tests must be administered by accredited laboratories that issue results carrying a QR code.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that travelers coming the three countries through other countries are required to provide proof of a period of stay in those countries of no less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the UAE. Cargo flights will continue to operate between the three countries.