Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended the Dubai Airshow 2023 at DWC, where he toured the exhibition spaces and pavilions and viewed the exhibits of the various local and international companies participating in this year’s event.
Sheikh Mohamed engaged in discussions with exhibitors and was briefed on the latest advances in the aviation sector, including the use of innovative technologies and developments in the utilisation of sustainable aviation fuel. He expressed his best wishes for the success of the event and its participants.
The UAE President noted that the 18th edition of the Dubai Airshow, and the event’s continued success since its inception, reflect the UAE's significant role as a key partner in the global aviation industry.
Sheikh Mohamed noted that the airshow serves as a platform for decision-makers, industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss innovative solutions and future trends in aviation development, underlining the sector's vital role in stimulating and supporting the growth of related industries in the UAE.
Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied during his tour by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.