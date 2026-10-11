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UAE President renames Al Ain International Airport in honour of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed

Presidential directive honours decades of dedicated service and contributions to UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The new name takes effect from Sunday, October 11, with the airport officially operating under its new designation.
The new name takes effect from Sunday, October 11, with the airport officially operating under its new designation.
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Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed that Al Ain International Airport be renamed Tahnoun International Airport in honour of the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, recognising his decades of dedicated service to the UAE.

The new name takes effect from Sunday, October 11, with the airport officially operating under its new designation.

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The decision pays tribute to Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed's legacy and his longstanding contributions to the nation's development, during which he devoted decades of his life to serving the country.

The renaming also reflects the UAE leadership's commitment to honouring the founding generation, whose wisdom, dedication and contributions helped establish the nation's institutions and shape its development.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan died on May 1, 2024, at the age of 82. He was Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in the Al Ain Region and one of the UAE's prominent figures during the country's formation and subsequent development. 

Following his death, the Presidential Court declared seven days of official mourning, with flags flown at half-mast. 

He was a close companion and adviser to the UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and played a significant role in developing Al Ain and establishing government institutions. Appointed Ruler's Representative in the Eastern Region in 1971, he held the position for more than five decades. 

Over his career, Sheikh Tahnoun held several senior government positions, including Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Vice Chairman of the Supreme Petroleum Council. He had also served as Chairman of Al Ain Municipality and held responsibilities relating to agriculture and municipal affairs during the UAE's early years. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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