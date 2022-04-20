Dubai: Passengers on UAE-based airlines will continue to wear face masks, two carriers confirmed, while US-based carriers removed the requirement following a court ruling.

Passengers must wear a cloth or medical mask throughout Dubai International airport, during boarding, throughout the flight, and as they leave the aircraft. Children under 6 years old and customers who have certain medical conditions do not have to wear a mask.

Due to local government regulations, only medical face masks are accepted on flights from Dubai to Germany, France, and Austria. If for medical reasons, passengers are unable to wear a mask throughout the entire journey, they can contact Emirates airlines 48 hours before their flight to request an exception and present a medical certificate at check-in.

“Kindly note that wearing masks on board remains mandatory on flydubai,” said a spokesperson for the Dubai budget airline.

According to the flydubai website, medical reasons for being exempt from wearing a face mask include the following cognitive, intellectual and sensory conditions:

Parkinson’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease

Dementia

Hydrocephalus

Down Syndrome

Developmental delay

Autism spectrum condition

This also applies to passengers who require supplemental oxygen or have the following respiratory conditions:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Heart failure

Cystic fibrosis

Asthma

Passengers respond

Some medical experts have urged passengers suffering from serious ailments to continue wearing masks. US-based oncologist Tatiana Prowell on Twitter said she is receiving messages from cancer patients who are concerned about flying without a mask mandate in place. “In addition to wearing N95 masks, I’m advising them to travel on less popular days/times if possible during the #pandemic for fewer crowds,” said Prowell on Twitter.

Another user on Twitter said: “I will still be wearing my mask in the airport and on planes”.

Some have welcomed the decision on the popular social media platform. “Unpopular opinion: I have a flight in 23 hours and am really excited to fly unmasked again. Incredibly supportive of those who choose to continue wearing masks - will happily mask up again if the mandate reverses,” said a user.

As per media reports, a federal judge in Florida has ruled that the directive was unlawful. Now, face masks are no longer required for airline passengers and staff at US airports and on domestic flights.