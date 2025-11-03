Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Sulaymaniyah, expanding Iraq network to six cities

New direct flights restores key connection that had been suspended since April 2023
Dubai: Turkish Airlines has resumed direct flights between Istanbul and Sulaymaniyah, restoring a key connection that had been suspended since April 2023. The relaunch expands the airline’s network in Iraq to six destinations, alongside Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Kirkuk, and Najaf.
The service will operate four times a week — on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays — with plans to increase to daily flights under the 2026 summer schedule beginning March 27, 2026.
Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, said: “We are glad to relaunch our Sulaymaniyah flights, connecting this destination — which boasts rich cultural and natural heritage — to the world with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines.
"With this route, we will not only strengthen our presence in the region but also contribute to the trade and cultural ties between Türkiye and Iraq.”
The move reinforces Turkish Airlines’ status as the carrier flying to the most countries worldwide, enhancing regional connectivity and supporting growing travel and trade demand between Türkiye and Iraq.
