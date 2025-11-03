Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Sulaymaniyah, expanding Iraq network to six cities

Dubai: Turkish Airlines has resumed direct flights between Istanbul and Sulaymaniyah, restoring a key connection that had been suspended since April 2023. The relaunch expands the airline’s network in Iraq to six destinations, alongside Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Kirkuk, and Najaf.

Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, said: “We are glad to relaunch our Sulaymaniyah flights, connecting this destination — which boasts rich cultural and natural heritage — to the world with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines.

The service will operate four times a week — on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays — with plans to increase to daily flights under the 2026 summer schedule beginning March 27, 2026.

The move reinforces Turkish Airlines’ status as the carrier flying to the most countries worldwide, enhancing regional connectivity and supporting growing travel and trade demand between Türkiye and Iraq.

"With this route, we will not only strengthen our presence in the region but also contribute to the trade and cultural ties between Türkiye and Iraq.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.