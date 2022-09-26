Dubai: As COVID-19 restrictions drop in more countries around the world, travel is again on everyone's minds. Demand for flights, both for business and leisure travel, are in high demand this season. As flight bookings soar, travellers could choose the best airlines to fly with depending on their destination, and purpose of travel.
If you're flying economy, you need to look no further than UAE's Emirates Airline. The Dubai-based carrier has been voted the best economy class airline in the world at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022. Emirates occupies third place among the world's best airlines overall, and has been voted as the best for in-flight entertainment as well.
The airline's newly launched Premium Economy also found a place among the best ranked in that class, with Emirates at fourth place globally.
The awards are based on online passenger surveys conducted from September 2021 to this August in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese, and over 350 airlines were included in the survey.
Qatar Airways has been named the world's best airline, while Singapore Airlines Ltd. landed in the second spot. Emirates climbed one spot on the list from 2021, pushing All Nippon Airways to fourth place. Hong Kong's largely grounded Cathay Pacific tumbled to 16th place from sixth place last year.
Bahrain's Gulf Air was rated named the World's Most Improved Airline in 2022. Bangkok Airways won World's Best Regional Airline overall, while Air India Express got top spot in India and South Asia. SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Germany's Lufthansa, has been named the World's Best Leisure Airline.
Best low-cost airlines
AirAsia has maintained its ranking as the world's best low-cost carrier overall, while travellers looking for the best long-haul carrier on a low budget could choose Scoot, the low-cost carrier of the Singapore Airlines Group.
Indigo has been ranked the best low-cost carrier in India and South Asia.
Business Class
UAE carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways were ranked in the top five best in the Business Class category, occupying fourth and fifth places respectively. Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and ANA make up the top three on that list.
- Inputs from Bloomberg