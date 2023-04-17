Dubai: UAE carriers Emirates and flydubai have extended their flight cancellations to Khartoum, Sudan, until April 30, the airlines announced Monday.
The airlines had earlier announced a suspension until April 17.
"Due to a deteriorating situation of civil unrest in Khartoum, all Emirates flights to/from Khartoum (EK733/EK734) are cancelled from April 15 till April 30," the airline said in a statement.
Customers connecting on Emirates or flydubai flights to Khartoum will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice.
"We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers," said Emirates. "We are closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum and updates with regards to Emirates operations will be published in due course," the statement added.
flydubai has also informed its passengers of the ongoing cancellations till end of the month.
Meanwhile, Air Arabia announced that all flights to Sudan have been suspended indefinitely.
Clashes between the military and a paramilitary force in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, spilled into a third day, with gunfire and explosions reported at daybreak on Monday as a Sudanese doctors union said the civilian death toll rose to 97.