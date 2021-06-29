Dubai: Dubai’s Emirates airline on Tuesday said passengers from the Gulf region will not be able to fly to Colombo, Sri Lanka, until July 13.
“Effective 30th June until 13th July, customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates to Colombo, if they have been in the following countries for the past 14 days: UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait,” said the airline on its website. This restriction does not apply to fliers who have transited in the above countries without leaving the airport's transit area.
Emirates said passengers need not call the airline if they choose to keep their ticket for future flights. For rebooking, guests can contact their travel agent or booking office. Following an island-wide travel restriction, Sri Lanka has announced new health guidelines which will be in place until July 5, 2021. The island destination saw a spike in interest from UAE nationals following the easing of travel restrictions in March.