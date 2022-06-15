Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline & Group, on Wednesday visited the northern runway at Dubai International Airport to review the progress of the rehabilitation work at the runway, which is scheduled to open for aviation traffic on June 22, 2022.
During the site visit, Sheikh Ahmed was briefed on the progress of the project and the efforts being made by various multinational teams. With a tight schedule of just 45 days to complete, the project is currently underway according to plan.
“The northern runway rehabilitation project is a remarkable step in our efforts to facilitate and cater to the continuous growth of passengers and support the evolution of the air transport industry in the emirate. Dubai constantly seeks to ensure the resilience of its airport infrastructure and enhance the services provided to all passengers through deploying the latest state-of-the-art technologies,” Sheikh Ahmed said.
“The general forecast for 2022 remains positive with projections for annual traffic flow now estimated to reach 58.3 million passengers, exceeding initial forecasts by a significant margin.”
The latest rehabilitation project included a workforce of over 400 engineers and field experts, as well as a labour force of around 3,800 people.
The rehabilitation work involved the reconstruction of the full 4,500 meters of the central strip of the runway, all associated taxiways and graded safety strips. Over 295,000 tonnes of special mix asphalt and 125,000 tonnes of concrete have been placed on site since the start of the works to date.
The northern runway underwent a major rehabilitation in 2014, followed by the southern runway in 2019.