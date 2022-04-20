Dubai: Air Arabia will from April 28 resume direct flights from Sharjah to four cities in Saudi Arabia - Taif, Al Jouf, Gassim, and Hail.
With the new additions, Air Arabia will fly to 11 cities in Saudi Arabia.
“Passengers will enjoy flying directly from Sharjah International Airport to these cities, where frequencies will increase during summer,” said the low-cost carrier in a statement.
Flight (G9 1187) will depart from Sharjah at 12:30 and reach Taif (Saudi Arabia) at 14:10 on Mondays and Thursdays. The return flight (G9 1188) will leave from Taif at 15:10 and reach Sharjah at 18:50. Air Arabia flights to Taif are starting from Dh1,052, according to travel websites.
Al Jouf
Flight (G9 1221) will depart from Sharjah at 14:25 and reach Al Jouf (Saudi Arabia) at 16:00 on Mondays and Thursdays. The return flight (G9 1222) will leave from Al Jouf at 17:00 and reach Sharjah at 20:30. These are starting from Dh899.
Gassim
Flight (G9 1181) will depart from Sharjah at 15:30 and reach Gassim (Saudi Arabia) at 16:30 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The return flight (G9 1182) will leave from Gassim at 17:30 and reach Sharjah at 20:20. Tickets start from Dh949.
Hail
Flight (G9 1197) will depart from Sharjah at 11:15 and reach Hail (Saudi Arabia) at 12:30 on Thursdays. The return flight (G9 1198) will leave from Hail at 13:30 and reach Sharjah at 16:40. Air Arabia flights to Hail are from Dh900.
Flydubai too
Budget carrier flydubai will operate daily services to Gassim (ELQ) from May 1. With the resumption of daily flights to Gassim, flydubai’s Saudi network has grown to eight, including AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Taif and Yanbu.