Adel Al Ali, CEO of Air Arabia, Ahmed Alshehhi, Head of Protocol of the embassy of the United Arabic Emirates, Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport, Crew Air Arabia Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier, now offers direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna.

The non-stop six-hour flight to Vienna, will operate four times a week, on Sundays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and will be expanded to daily flight service as of mid-December.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia and Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport officially inaugurated the new route on Thursday at a press briefing in Vienna.

Commenting on the launch of the new route, Adel Ali Ali said: “This new service will provide our customers in the UAE and Austria with a great opportunity to discover the beauty of both countries while enjoying Air Arabia value-for-money offers. We thank Vienna International Airport for their support and we look forward to a long-term partnership.”

“In recent years, we have seen a significant rise in number of tourists from the UAE and Vienna is a popular destination amongst Arab travellers,” he noted.

The city of Vienna, he added, greatly benefits from Air Arabia’s new direct flight connection to Vienna Airport.

“We have registered close to 13% growth on flights to the Middle East since the beginning of the year. We look forward to welcoming even more visitors from the Middle East to this beautiful city. Passengers from Vienna will get to visit and explore the cultural diversity of UAE, courtesy the new flight service from Sharjah”, states Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.

Vienna, Austria’s capital, is a historic and cultural jewel. From immersive museums, magnificent castles and palaces to art galleries and festivals for all senses – one can experience the diversity of Austrian culture in Vienna. Dubbed as the City of music, Vienna has been associated with music for centuries, and was home to musical geniuses of all time such as Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert and Johann Strauss. Ideally set on the banks of Danube, it is famous for its opera performances, cultural events, baroque architecture, coffee-house culture and vibrant epicurean scene.