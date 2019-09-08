Dubai-based airline has taken decision as part of safety precautions

Dubai: Following a number of airlines around the world, Emirates airline has also banned the carrying of certain models of the 15-inch Macbook Pro in the check in baggage.

“Apple recently announced a recall of 15-inch MacBook Pro models sold between September 2015 and February 2017, citing defective batteries that could overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

“Therefore, as a safety precaution, travellers will not be permitted to carry these MacBook Pro models as checked or carry-on baggage on Emirates flights unless the battery has been replaced,” Emirates announced in a statement on its website.

The statement further reads: “ To check if your device is affected, and for more information on battery replacement options, please visit Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro Battery Recall Program webpage.”

Last month, Etihad Airways also banned the carrying of these laptops in checked luggage.

Etihad Airways had said passengers may still carry MacBook Pro laptops on flights, but only as cabin baggage.

“The laptops subject to the manufacturer’s recall must remain switched off throughout the flight. Charging of the devices will not be permitted in flight,” reads the Etihad Airways statement issued last month.

“This checked luggage restriction is consistent with the actions of many airlines worldwide. The safety of our guests and crew is of paramount importance to Etihad Airways,” added the statement.

A number of airlines have already implemented the ban over potential fears of batteries catching fire.

According to Bloomberg, restrictions on MacBook Pro laptops on flights started with Qantas Airways barring some models from checked-in luggage in concerns that batteries of these could catch fire.

The US Federal Aviation Administration earlier this month said it alerted major US airlines about Apple's recall. The FAA reminded airlines to follow 2016 safety instructions for goods with recalled batteries, which means the affected Apple laptops should not be taken on flights as cargo or carry-on baggage.