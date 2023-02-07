Sharjah airport saw an 84.73 per cent growth in passenger traffic in 2022, welcoming nearly 13 million travellers, it said on Tuesday, compared to seven million passengers in 2021.
Meanwhile, aircraft movement went up 51.69 per cent to 87,495 flights in 2022, compared to 57,679 at the end of 2021. Around 170,544 tonnes of freight were handled through the airport last year, up 21.20 per cent from around 140,717 tonnes the year before.
Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “The growth and achievements recorded in the previous year reflect our commitment to meeting evolving passenger expectations through our enhanced customer services.”
“The remarkable results resonate our strategic goals of reviving the travel industry in the emirate of Sharjah, together with our ambitions to offer elevated levels of services.”
Sheikh Faisal Bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “We are eager to build on the growth and leadership that we have achieved by enhancing infrastructure, leveraging most cutting-edge technologies, and encouraging an innovative work environment. This will help to solidify Sharjah airport’s position as a leading airport regionally and globally.”
Sharjah airport’s network includes more than 100 tourism destinations. In 2022, the airport added two more destinations via Air Arabia – Osh, Kyrgyzstan, and Milan, Italy. To improve connectivity between these destinations, the airport welcomed the inaugural flights of several airlines, including Nile Air, Tarco Aviation and Biman Bangladesh Airlines.