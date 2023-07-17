Sharjah: Sharjah Airport welcomed over seven million passengers during the first half of 2023, the airport said on Monday, a 24.4 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
The airport also achieved significant growth in cargo operations, handling more than 70,000 tonnes, including 6,000 tonnes of sea-air cargo.
Aircraft activity, too, grew 14 per cent, totalling over 46,900 flights.
In order to meet the growing demand and enhance the airport’s operational capacity, the authority announced the addition of six flight destinations and three air cargo destinations. The new destinations include Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Ufa City and Samara City in Russia, Lar in Iran, Indore in India, and Bangkok in Thailand. The air cargo destinations are Houston in the US, Kigali in Rwanda, and Nashik in India.
Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “The current achievements signify the efforts of Sharjah Airport Authority to exceed expectations of passengers and enhance their traveling experience as well as elevate Sharjah Airport’s status to become one of the top five regional airports that offer an exceptional travel experience.”
“We are constantly extending Sharjah Airport’s network in order to deliver exceptional customer experiences in accordance with best international standards. We are optimistic that the addition of more destinations will provide us with more travel and logistics opportunities,” he added.