Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia plans to expand its fleet from the current 188 aircraft to approximately 300 by the end of 2032, according to Director General of Saudia Group Ibrahim Al Omar.

Al Omar revealed in an interview that the national carrier aims to double its number of destinations to over 140 within the next five years, up from around 70.

He noted that Saudia intends to rank among the top five airlines globally by the end of 2027.

This expansion is driven by rising demand as Saudi Arabia establishes itself as a global destination, preparing to host major events such as Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034, according to a report by Saudi financial news portal Argaam.com.

To accommodate this growth, the airline plans to significantly increase its network.

Al Omar mentioned that the airline will acquire 191 new aircraft by the end of 2032, including 100 electric planes, with deliveries starting by late 2025.

These new additions will be funded through a combination of bank loans, aircraft resale, and leasing, with leased planes currently making up 40 per cent of the fleet.