Dubai: Qatar’s aviation industry is experiencing an increased number of travellers, which reflect its growth trajectory.

According to the latest preliminary air transport statistics from the qatar civil aviation authority (QCAA), the number of air passengers in July 2024 reached 4.7 million, marking a 10 per cent rise from the 4.3 million travellers recorded in the same month last year.

The data also revealed a 7 per cent increase in flight movements, with Qatar experiencing 24,179 flights in July 2024, up from 22,598 in July 2023. Air cargo and mail saw a 13.9 per cent increase, totalling 222,415 tonnes in July 2024 compared to 195,244 tonnes in July 2023.

Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha reported its busiest month ever, handling 4.73 million passengers. This underscores the airport’s growing importance in global aviation, with increased flight frequencies from airline partners responding to heightened summer demand.

In response, Qatar Airways has expanded its network of destinations and launched seasonal summer operations, further enhancing airport connectivity. Flight movements at HIA rose by 3.9 per cent compared to June.

In June, Qatar’s air cargo also showed positive momentum, with a 10.1 per cent increase to 214,823 tonnes, up from 195,029 tonnes in June 2023. Flight movements for the same month increased by 11.3 per cent, totalling 23,257 compared to 20,891 in June 2023.

The number of air passengers grew by 16.4 per cent, with 4.351 million passengers arriving at HIA, compared to 3.738 million in June 2023.