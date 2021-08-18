Dubai: Saudi Arabia will use the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass to confirm pre-departure COVID-19 test results for departing and arriving passengers from September 30.
Eventually, this acceptance will be expanded to vaccine certification, said IATA in a statement.
Travel Pass is a personal secure digital wallet solution that helps travellers understand travel requirements and present their verified travel health credentials (vaccine or test certificates) to meet COVID-19 entry restrictions. More than 80 airlines have announced trials of the IATA Travel Pass and the app is accepted for entry by a number of governments including Singapore and Panama.
Travellers to and from Saudi Arabia will have the choice of using either the Travel Pass or Tawakkalna, the country’s national health app, owned and developed by Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA). The country's flagship carrier Saudia has been a trial partner in the development of the Travel Pass.
"Work is progressing with General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and Tawakkalna for IATA Travel Pass to be a vehicle for pre-arrival clearance for KSA," said IATA.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s acceptance of IATA Travel Pass will demonstrate how digital solutions can effectively manage both COVID-19 vaccine and test certificates,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director-General.
Travellers to Saudi Arabia intending to use the digit platform should check with the airline they are travelling with for eligibility to use the Travel Pass.
“We are committed to drive the adoption of digital health certificates and restore international air travel," said Abdulaziz Al Duailej, President of the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA).