Dubai: Qatar's air cargo sector experiences growth with a 10.1 per cent increase in air cargo and mail volumes, totalling 214,823 tons in June compared to 195,029 tons the previous year.

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority shared these preliminary statistics on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting growth across all sectors including an 11.3 per cent rise in aircraft movements, totalling 23,257 flights compared to 20,891 in June 2023.

Air passenger numbers surged by 16.4 per cent, with 4.351 million travellers passing through Hamad International Airport, up from 3.738 million in June 2023. These increases underscore positive economic indicators for the region.

Qatar has seen robust growth in air passenger traffic in recent years, bolstered by the expansion of Hamad International Airport into a key hub for global connectivity between Asia, Europe, and Africa. The airport's modern facilities and services continue to attract airlines worldwide, enhancing Qatar's global connectivity.