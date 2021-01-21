Dubai: Qatar Airways will resume flights to the UAE, starting with services to Dubai International on January 27 and followed by Abu Dhabi on January 28.
Qatar's flagship carrier will start with a double daily service to Dubai, and one daily flight to Abu Dhabi. "Passengers in UAE will have the ability to connect to the largest network in the region with over 800 weekly frequencies to more than 120 destinations," said the airline in a tweet.
UAE and the rest of the GCC states have opened their airspaces to Qatari aviation since a reconciliation deal was signedin Saudi Arabia. Air Arabia, Etihad Airways, and, most recently, budget carrier flydubai have all announced flights to Doha.
A one-way flight ticket from Doha to Dubai will cost about Dh480 on Qatar Airways as per the indicative rates available on travel websites. flydubai is offering Dh380 a seat on the same route.